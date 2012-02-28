Meet McGraw: Mo. 1st Cong. Dist. And GOP Michigan Primary

Tuesday McGraw talked about the looming battle between two of Missouri’s most powerful political machines, Russ Carnahan vs. Lacy Clay for Missouri’s first congressional district. This was all start by the redistricting map that came out of Jefferson City, from the redrawn boundaries, after the 2010 census that showed Missouri had loss population.

Plus McGraw looks at the GOP Presidential race and how Republicans still can’t seem to find a candidate they like.