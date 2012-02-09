Brave Clerk Talks About Stabbing Thief With Seam Ripper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A brave clerk tells us how she fought back against a thief, stabbing him with a seam ripper. The St. Charles dry cleaning employee took matters into her own hands after she was held up.

24 hours after First Capitol Cleaners was targeted by a robber, owner Mark McGraw is praising one of his longtime employees.

"She is a quality person. It wasn't a surprise that she did what she did," said McGraw.

His employee single handeldy stopped an armed robbery suspect Wednesday with a seam ripper.

We are protecting her identity.

"They took it with them for DNA because I got him good," said the victim.

The victim says she was alone inside the dry cleaners for just a few minutes and the robber walked in around 1:00pm. When she got a good look, she said he looked like a young teen dressed like the unibomber.

"I say, "' can I help you and he says ya, this is a robbery give me your money"' I said no it just came out and i didn`t even think about it."

She says the suspect then threatened her with a gun but she did not see it.

"I said "'I have a gun also"' and he said I am not kidding and he took a step toward the cash register and put his hand over the top to press the open button," said the victim.

And instinct kicked in. She stabbed him in the left hand with a seam ripper.

"I did it and didn`t think about nothing. Everything that happened transpired in less than 60 seconds," said the victim.

The suspect backed out of the door holding his bloody hand.

"I grabbed the phone and he took off down the road and I dialed 911 and started running after him," said the victim.

But police told her to stop.

The suspect disappeared into a residential area. Employees think the suspect may be local.

McGraw is now looking at ways to make his business safer.

"We might get a security system different than what we have but we normally don`t have a problem at all," said McGraw.

Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

He was wearing a blue sweatshirt with large round sunglasses and a scarf around his face.

Any person having information reference to this crime is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3520 or can do so anonymously through St. Charles CrimeStoppers at 636-949-3333.

