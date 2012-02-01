St. Louis Morns The Loss Of Coach Spoonhour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A St. Louis sports icon is gone. Long time SLU basketball coach Charlie Spoonhour has died. Charlie Spoonhour fought lung disease and died at the age of 72.In his final days, Charlie weighed just 115 pounds. Charlie told his players to act right and they did. You never saw Spoonhour teams with off court problems.

He coached in little towns in Southwest Missouri. Eventually he rose to run the show at Southwest Missouri State in 1983 and came to St. Louis University in 1992 where "Spoonball" flourished.

Charlie won a lot more than he lost in 19 years. With 373 wins, 202 losses at State, SLU and his final stop at UNLV. The 1994-95 Billikens were his best team. Only a off shooting night by Claggett, Highmark and Waldman kept the Billikens from running Tim Duncan and Wake Forest right out of the NCAA tournament.

Spoon's NBA players included Winston Garland at SMS and Larry Hughes at SLU.