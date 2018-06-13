Two men in custody after opening fire on locksmith near Six Flags

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO – Two men are locked up after a shooting near Six Flags in Eureka.

Police say it all started with a dispute in the Six Flags parking lot; there was brief car chase down Six Flags Road, then gunfire near Interstate 44.

Fox 2 was told by police that Arian Baldwin, 25, of St. Louis was the shooter; he`s charged with assault and armed criminal action. His alleged accomplice, Devonte Jones, 26 of Florissant faces the same charges.

Police give this account of the shooting. Baldwin was at Six Flags a week ago and lost a key to his car in the park. He met a locksmith in the parking lot the next day; the locksmith made them a key, but Baldwin and Jones demanded a new key fob as well, which the locksmith could not provide. Baldwin paid the locksmith $20 but then demanded his money back; the locksmith drove off fearing for his safety. Baldwin and Jones followed the van using their car to block the locksmith's van under the I-44 overpass; then both men got out of the vehicle and Baldwin fired twice at the locksmith.

The locksmith saw Baldwin point the gun, and put his head between his legs, threw his van in reverse and backed into a woman`s car.

Police believe a language barrier may have played a part in the shooting, as the locksmith was a recent immigrant from Israel.

Both suspects were captured quickly, and are being held at the St. Louis County Jail. Baldwin's bail has been set at $150,000, while Jones 's bond was set at $200,000.

Fortunately, no was hurt in the incident.