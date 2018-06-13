Three adorable kittens rescued from sewer drain in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Three furry little kittens got stuck in a storm drain Tuesday in Wentzville and their desperate meows caught the attention of a neighbor who called 911.

The Wentzville Fire Protection District received the call for a kitten in a storm sewer in the caller’s backyard in Peruque Hills Subdivision.

The 9854’s crew realized there were three kittens instead of the initial reported one. Marquart, Kelly, & Nash pulled a hand line and were able to flush the kittens out, rescuing the fur babies one at a time.

The rescue took a total of two hours and all kittens were recovered and brought to safety. A crew from the City of Wentzville’s Water & Sewer Division was in the area and helped out as well.

The kittens were adopted by some nearby residents.