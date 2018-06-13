× Police have person of interest in custody in mother of 3 murder case

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police have a man in custody they consider a person of interest in the case of a north St. Louis County mother who was shot to death earlier this week.

28-year-old Porsha Owens, a Riverview Gardens School District safety officer, was murdered Sunday morning during an attempted carjacking.

Investigators say a man demanded the keys to her car. When she refused, he shot her.

The mother of three later died at the hospital.

Funeral arrangements for Porsha Owens will be held Wednesday, June 20. The visitation will begin at Reliable Funeral Home at 3958 Washington Blvd. starting at 10 am. The funeral service begins at 11 am. The public is invited.

If you would like to help the family, a GoFundMe account has been set-up.