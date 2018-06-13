Maryland Heights Aquaport closed due to vandalism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Aquaport, the outdoor municipal water park in the City of Maryland Heights, is closed to the public until further notice after vandalism causes safety concerns. The announcement was made Wednesday morning (June 13) after several days of clean up efforts were unsuccessful.

Gabby Macaluso, Communications Manager for the city, said vandals trespassed onto the pool grounds sometime late June 5 or early June 6. Officials believe the vandals scaled the fence surrounding the pool, got in the water and attempted to use the slides. Towels were left behind.

The vandals also left behind broken glass which appears to be from Mike’s Hard Lemonade bottles. Pieces of the clear broken glass have been found in the large swimming pool.

For several days, the staff has temporarily closed Aquaport while it vacuumed the water in an attempt to remove all the broken glass. Despite the efforts, pieces of glass were still being found in the drain.

Macaluso said, at that point, the decision was made to shutdown the facility while crews drain the pool, clean it up and then refill it. She said the "extensive" process will take some time. The staff hopes to re-open Aquaport by the weekend, if not sooner.

The staff is looking into ways to prevent these kinds of acts from shutting down the business in the future including added security cameras, taller fences and an increased police presence during overnight hours.

The City of Maryland Heights is working to provide Fox 2 with details about the financial impact the closure will have on business.

Anyone with information about the vandalism at Aquaport is asked to call the Maryland Heights Police Department’s Tips Hotline at 314-209-TIPS (8477) or visit www.marylandheights.com/police tips.