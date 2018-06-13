Man posing as a Sprint employee walks off with $10K worth of iPhones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO - A man stole thousands of dollar’s worth of cell phones from two Sprint stores by posing as an employee.

According to St. Peters Police Officer Melissa Doss on February 19th a man walked into a Sprint store wearing a Sprint jacket and acting like he worked for the company. Doss said the man convinced an employee that he was there to pick up iPhones for a different store.

The suspect then walked out of the store with $10,000 worth of iPhone X’s. Doss said the suspect also hit a Sprint store in Creve Coeur that same day stealing phones from there too.

He is caught on surveillance video in both stores and Doss is hoping someone recognizes the man.

CrimeStoppers is also offering up to a $1,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case. All tips are anonymous. You can call or email CrimeStoppers that number is 1-866-371-TIPS.