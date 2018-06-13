Governor Mike Parson ‘Listening Tour’ stops in St. Louis Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Missouri Governor Mike Parson in St. Louis Wednesday to end his two-day statewide listening tour. Tuesday evening, the Governor received a warm reception from the greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce as he wrapped up day one of his tour.

The governor is scheduled to visit Columbia, Cape Girardeau, and Sikeston, before his final stop Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis at the Cortex Innovation District.

Governor Parson was asked whether or not the state should pay the legal bills for the private lawyer's former Governor Eric Greitens hired to fight off possible impeachment.