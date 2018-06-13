2-alarm fire extinguished in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis firefighters quickly extinguished a 2-alarm fire at a 3-story apartment building on the 5000 block of Lillian Tuesday night. One firefighter suffered a cut to this hand and was taken to a hospital. All of the residents inside the apartment building were unharmed. Firefighters received the call at approximately 10 pm.

“Crews made an aggressive interior attack,” said St. Louis Fire Capt. Derek Rieger. “They really knocked down the fire rather quickly but the commander on the scene called for a second alarm which is additional manpower to search all the adjacent apartments of the building.”

Rieger said the apartment was not fully occupied.

“It’s mixed, “he said. “Partial vacant, partial occupancy so we had to check every room just in case.”

Rieger said when firefighters arrived they found a woman and a child outside the burning apartment. He said the fire started in their apartment. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

“It’s under investigation right now,” said Rieger.