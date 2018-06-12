× Suspect arrested in Kirkwood robbery

KIRKWOOD, MO – The Kirkwood Police Department has announced that a suspect has been arrested in a robbery that occurred on Friday, June 1st of this year. Police say that 21-year-old Corey Thompson was the man hiding behind a tree when he surprised an adult male walking from downtown Kirkwood just before midnight.

Its alleged that Thompson pointed an object at the victim then demanded his wallet, keys, and mobile phone before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police developed information that led to Thompson, and he was arrested on an unrelated charge. While in custody he admitted to the robbery.

Thompson is begin held in a neighboring jurisdiction, with a bond of $25,000 for robbery first degree.

He’s expected to be transferred to the St. Louis County Jail soon.