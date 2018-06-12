× Sewer collapse to close part of Adie Road

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – The Metropolitan Sewer District is set to close part of Adie Road between Centerline Industrial Drive and Schuetz Road starting Wednesday morning. The closure is due to a 21-inch sewer collapse, which MSD has hired a contractor to replace and repair.

Motorist should seek an alternate travel route or plan to use the following detour:

Westbound traffic from Schuetz Road will be detoured through Centerline Industrial Drive to Westline Industrial Drive to Schuetz Road.

The closure is expected to last up to 1 week depending on weather conditions.