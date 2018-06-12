Race car driver talks about racing with Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation kids

EAST ST. LOUIS – Racer car driver Austin Blair stopped by the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation in East St. Louis, Illinois Tuesday. The Fairview Heights native was participating in the Acceleration Nation educational event hosted by Gateway Motorsports Park with his USAC Silver Crown car. Blair, who started racing when he was 6-years-old, spoke with more than 120 young people about his career and car.

“I had the opportunity to visit the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center today,” said Blair. “We brought the race car along. I had the opportunity to speak with the kids, show them my race car and answer their questions. They asked many excellent questions. We spoke about the basics of racing and how to get started in the sport. It’s possible the next kart or short track champion was in that group of kids today. It was a rewarding experience and I look forward to doing it again.”

Employees with the Gateway Motorsports Park visit the foundation at least once a week to speak to the youngsters. The 2018 program will culminate with kids from the foundation visiting the speedway on June 23 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, where they will race karts and watch the truck race.