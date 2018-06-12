Police warning drivers about reckless motorcyclist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, IL - Waterloo Police are warning drivers in Monroe County to be on the lookout for a reckless motorcyclist.

Police posted the warning on its Facebook page, along with a surveillance picture of the driver speeding past the Waterloo Fast Stop. According to police, the driver has zipped past its cruisers topping speeds of more than 100 miles per hour and it appears he’s asking for a chase.

Waterloo Police Captain Jeff Prosise said when officers attempt to stop the motorcyclist, “he just takes off right away and so that`s where we`ve decided that he`s doing this on purpose.” Drivers throughout Monroe County and even Columbia, Illinois have reported the motorcyclist traveling at high speeds and passing them on the shoulder. He’s riding a dark-colored sports bike and matching helmet.

If anyone knows who the rider is, they’re asked to call Waterloo Police at 618-939-8651.