Missing disabled man found safe in St. Louis after disappearing Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRONTENAC, Mo. - A happy ending in the search for a disabled Frontenac man who disappeared and was last seen with his full-time caregiver. The man—who uses a wheelchair—was found safe Tuesday and the caretaker was taken into custody.

Authorities said 21-year-old Hayden Clarke and his 43-year-old female caregiver were both found inside the minivan that is used to transport Hayden to various locations.

The two were discovered in O’Fallon Park in north St. Louis, near Adelaide and West Florissant. Clarke was in his customized wheelchair.

An intense search started for Clarke after he did not return home with his caregiver when he was supposed to Monday afternoon.

In fact, Frontenac police filed an endangered person advisory because of concerns over Clarke’s whereabouts.

Clarke suffers from muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair. He can talk and use his hands.

St. Louis police said a citizen spotted the 2016 Honda Odyssey that Clarke and his caregiver were in about 9:15 a.m. in O’Fallon Park.

The information about the minivan had been released by police during the search.

St. Louis police responded and found the pair. Clarke was not hurt and the caregiver was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities said the caregiver, identified as Teresa Bronner, was arrested on a charge of first-degree tampering connected with the minivan. Frontenac police said they are pursuing additional charges against Bronner for kidnapping, felonious restraint, and motor vehicle theft.

Clarke and his father said Bronner used the family’s credit card to buy gasoline for people at a reduced rate in exchange for cash. They said she then used that money to buy drugs.

Clarke said he’s grateful to police and wants the caregiver to face justice.