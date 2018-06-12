× McCaskill admits to using private plane for part of RV tour

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, who is facing a tough reelection bid in her home state, admitted she used a private plane during parts of her RV tour of Missouri on Tuesday.

“The plane picked me up at the end of one day after I spent all day on the RV and it took me to my overnight location,” she told CNN. “And the next day we used the plane to add a stop. But I was on the RV totally — two of the three days I was out.”

She defended her decision to use the plane, arguing she wasn’t keeping it a secret.

She continued: “Anybody could have followed me … they could have seen me when I got off the RV and when I got on the airplane ….there was no effort to hide anything.”

Her remarks come after a report in the Washington Free Beacon alleged she used the plane last month during her tour.

Her challenger for the Senate bid Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley slammed on Twitter Tuesday her for using a “luxury jet” for her tour.

“I thought you sold the ‘damn plane.’ How about this: why don’t you give up using your luxury jet for the next 147 days? Just 147 days. You can do it. Come live like the rest of us. I dare you #MOSen,” he tweeted.

And the National Republican Senatorial Committee blasted the report about her using her plane to their press list.

This isn’t her first public problem with a private plane. CNN reported in 2011 she failed to pay nearly $300,000 in personal property taxes owed over the last four years for the partial ownership she and her husband had in a private plane.

At the time, McCaskill described the failure to pay taxes as unintentional and said she would sell the plane.

It’s unclear if the plane she used for the trip is the same plane she planned to sell in 2011. Her office did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

By Daniella Diaz and Manu Raju, CNN