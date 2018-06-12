× Man admits to robbing Central West End ice cream store

ST. LOUIS – A 52-year-old St. Louis man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to robbing an ice cream shop in the Central West End, US Attorney Jeffrey Jensen said.

According to court documents, Rodney Gardner entered Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams on March 6 and demanded employees hand over money from the cash register. Gardner punched one employee in the face several times, breaking that person’s nose.

Gardner took the cash register and then ran from the store. He was arrested following a brief foot pursuit.

Gardner pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with interstate commerce. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced on September 11.