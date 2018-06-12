Major cancer treatment center coming to south St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - A new cancer center is coming to the St. Louis area. St Anthony’s Medical Center and Mercy announced the expansion Tuesday, saying it is responding to feedback from patients, staff, and community leaders that asked to have a major cancer center in south St. Louis County.

Construction of the 70,000-square-foot, two-story, stand-alone cancer care center on the St. Anthony’s campus will cost $54 million. It is scheduled to open in Summer 2019.

Patients will be able to access all of their diagnostic and treatment needs in one location. Breast and lung cancer screening services will continue.

Mercy also announced the planning of nine clinics across south St. Louis County, Jefferson County, and Monroe County, IL

St. Anthony’s and Mercy merged in 2017. In October 2018, St. Anthony’s Medical Center will change its name to Mercy Hospital South.