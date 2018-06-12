Lindbergh Monocoupe being taken down for preservation rest at STL Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - After years of being suspended in the air one of Charles Lindbergh’s planes at Lambert is coming down. Crews will spend the next two nights lowering the plane and taking it apart piece by piece.

The 1934 model D-127 Monocoupe has been hanging in terminal 1 of Lambert for the past 35 years.

According to the Missouri Historical Society the plane was one of the first planes built completely in St. Louis by Lambert Aircraft Corporation and was very personalized to Lindbergh’s requests. The historical society owns the plane and said because of its age it needs to go into a humidity and climate-controlled storage facility.

“It’s an artifact it has to rest it has been up since 1979 and it had a great home here but like all artifacts at some point for the sake of preservation it has to come down,” Christopher Gordon with the Missouri Historical Society said. “It has to be assessed, there will be some conservation that has to be done on the plane and so it deserves to sleep for a while.”

They are not sure how long they will keep the pane in storage. There is still a 1933 Red Monocoupe 110 Special hanging in terminal 2.