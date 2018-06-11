Muny opens 100th season with “Broadway”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Taking center stage in Forest Park the Muny's 100th season starts Monday night. The season begins with Jerome Robbins "Broadway".

Fox 2's Patrick Clark shows us there are a few changes you need to know before you head to the theater this year.

With temperatures in the 90’s and the Muny at 100, there's a lot of tradition and a few tweaks around the edges.

“We are opening season 100. We kind of started celebrating a few weeks ago with the gala and birthday bash but this is where it really starts.” Said Kwofe Coleman, Muny Director of Marketing & Communications.

“We`re stocking the concession stands, sweeping the floors as we`re getting staff set up and making sure everyone has uniforms. There are a million and one things to happen before the season opener, the nice thing is we`ve done this 100 times”.

As Jerome Robbins “Broadway” opens Monday evening, it was a few off-season upgrades to increase awareness at the Forest Park location.

“We have increased the security perimeter pushed it out a little bit. We will do bag checks like we`ve always done, checking for prohibited items. But we`ll also be using wands handheld devices to just to be sure.”

Theater patrons will have to go through security before they see the wiz or any of the seven productions this one-hundredth season.

“With the updated perimeter one of the changes is the plaza will open at 5pm. So, you can come down and set up your picnic and there will be live music. Other than that, just give yourself a little bit of time.”