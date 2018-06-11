Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Stacey Switzer of the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week's Monday Mascot: Gambit!

Gambit is a 3-year-old dog and is very sweet but quite shy. He's a little skittish around new people but warms up in short order.

If you want to adopt Gambit, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org.

And a reminder: the APA is offering $25 adoptions for kittens.