ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Luxury apartments could soon be coming to Laclede's Landing. Business owners in the area told Fox 2 they hope the added residents would bring more people inside their restaurants and bars.

Fox 2 spoke to Ethan Fellheimer, the managing director with Philadelphia-based company Red Rocks Group about his plans for the project. He said Red Rocks Group is in the process of purchasing two buildings on North Second Street: The Greeley Building at 618-624 North Second Street and The Hoffman Brothers Produce Building a 700 North Second Street.

He said there would be high-end apartments and retail space. Fellheimer said the buildings would have rooftop decks and high-end finishes.

A new green space is also planned for Laclede's Landing.

Fellheimer said if the purchase is complete as planned, then the apartments would be complete by October 2019.