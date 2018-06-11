Governor Parson addresses General Assembly citing a fresh start for the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri Governor Mike Parson received a warm reception from lawmakers when he entered the House chamber Monday. He was invited by lawmakers to address a joint session of the Missouri General Assembly.

“Today is a time for a fresh start for our state and to recommit ourselves,” Parson told lawmakers.

This was his first speech to lawmakers following the abrupt resignation of former Governor Eric Greitens. Some lawmakers felt Greitens was more interested in using his office as a political stepping stone than as a way to pass meaningful legislation.

“Make no mistake,” said Parson. “The offices we hold are no bigger than any one of us.”

State Rep. Kevin Engler, (R) Farmington, says he’s known Parson for years and believes Missouri is in good hands with the leadership change.

“There are some people who are workhorses and some people who are show horses and Mike is a workhorse,” said Engler. “He’s going to be fine. I think the state is going to be well served by him.”

Democrats say even if they don’t agree with Parson politically, at least he’s communicating with them.

“Ideologically I think we’re very different from where he’s at but it’s nice to see a governor that will at least make the opportunity to listen to us and bring us in for conversations,” said State Rep. Deb Lavender, (D) Kirkwood. “I’m very appreciative of that.”

Parson will set out on a two-day listening tour across the state beginning Tuesday. He will be making a St. Louis visit to the Cortex area Wednesday afternoon.