Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Troy MO man

TROY, MO – An endangered person advisory has been issued for 55-year-old Archie Lee Weaver of Troy Missouri. Police say Weavers was last seen Friday, June 8th around 11 a.m. walking westbound on Mo 47 near Villa Drive in Troy.

Weaver is a white, male, height 6’ 2”, 220 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, light complexion, tattoos on back, upper and lower left arm, upper and lower right arm, and right wrist.

He suffers from depression and Alzheimer’s and is without medications.

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Missing Person incident:

If you have seen or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Troy Police Department at 636-462-7627 or call 911.