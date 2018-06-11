Carjacking leads to multi-state pursuit Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – What began as an armed carjacking overnight quickly turned into a bi-state police pursuit that culminated with the suspect attempting suicide.

It all began in north St. Louis County around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Police responded to an armed carjacking in the 1000 block of sweepstakes. The suspect demanded the female driver get out of the vehicle, she complied and he drove away.

The woman was not injured. The suspect picked up another victim.

A county cop assigned to Black Jack spotted the car and pursued the suspect. Illinois State Police and Granite City officers assisted when the chase moved into Illinois.

Granite City police put down spike strips and the car stopped shortly thereafter.

When police approached the car, they saw the man in the driver’s seat with a wound to his head and a woman on the passenger side. The woman got out and was apprehended. Police were concerned the man was armed and moved back to their patrols cars and took cover.

They used their speaker system and gave the man instructions to exit the car. He finally complied and was arrested. He was then taken to the hospital where he was said to be in critical condition.

The gunshot appears to be self-inflicted, but at this point, police aren’t sure when the man may have shot himself. No shots were heard during the pursuit or after the vehicle came to a stop.

A gun was found in the car the suspect was driving.