‘Americas Got Talent’ winner Neal E. Boyd dead

Neal E. Boyd, an opera singer who won NBC's reality competition series "America's Got Talent" in 2008, died Sunday, authorities tell CNN. He was 42.

Boyd died at his mother's house in Sikeston, Missouri on Sunday night, according to Scott County Coroner Scott Amick. He had heart failure, kidney failure and liver problems, the coroner said.

Boyd won Season 3 of "America's Got Talent," earning the favor of judges David Hasselhoff, Piers Morgan and Sharon Osbourne with performances of "Somewhere" from "West Side Story" and "Nessun Dorma."

"We are very saddened to hear that one of our 'AGT' family members, Neal E. Boyd, has passed away," NBC said in a statement via "America's Got Talent" social channels. "Our hearts are with Neal's loved ones during this difficult time."

After winning "America's Got Talent," Boyd released one album titled "My American Dream." He also tried twice to win a seat in the Missouri House of Representatives but was defeated both times.

Boyd announced on his official Facebook page in May that he was raising money to record a new album and said he was still recovering from a near-fatal 2017 car accident.

"Please know that my physical therapy is going well though the pain is still there and intense at times," he wrote. "More surgery may be necessary on my hip. ...All of these experiences have taught me so much and strengthened my writing and perspective. I am looking forward to returning home soon."

