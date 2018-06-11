× 22-year-old missing in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County police are looking for a 22-year-old man who went missing late last month.

According to Val Joyner, a police spokeswoman, Tyler Carver was last seen riding his dark-colored mountain bike on Thursday, May 31 near Marquette Mobile Village.

His family said Carver suffers from schizophrenia and has vision difficulties. He doesn’t drive but uses his bike for transportation.

Police described Carver as a Caucasian man, standing 5’8” and weighing 140 pounds, with black hair, hazel eyes, and the letters “TLC” tattooed on his chest.

Anyone with information on Carver’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-7900 (ext. 4465).