ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL – Around 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon, 19 vehicles were damaged by flying concrete when the roadway buckled in the northbound middle lane of I-255 near Route 15 in St. Clair County, Illinois.

Most of damage to the vehicles was limited to the front-end and flat tires.

IDOT is rerouting traffic around the buckled section of roadway.

No word on when the road will be repair.