On Sunday Sports Extra, Bobby Pace joined Rich Gould to discuss Triple Crown winner Justify.
Sunday Sports Extra: Justify – Triple Crown winner
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Kentucky Derby
-
Kentucky Derby 2018 odds: Six ways you can bet on the race
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Cam Janssen
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Bob Gaus of Tower Tee
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Blues broadcaster Chris Kerber
-
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Legends of St. Louis Golf
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Wash. U. Basketball Coach Mark Edwards
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Ex-Blue Jamie Rivers
-
Missouri State Basketball Tournament
-
Woman bets $18, wins $1.2 million on Kentucky Derby
-
-
Mom accused of leaving child in hot truck with 39 cats
-
Bommarito Game of the Week: Hazelwood Central vs. Chaminade
-
What the Supreme Court sports betting decision means for New Jersey, other states