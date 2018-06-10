× Multiple shootings leave at least 5 people injured

ST. LOUIS – Four separate shootings in St. Louis have left at least five people wounded.

The first shooting occurred at 11:58 a.m. Saturday at 5300 Oriiole. A man was shot one time and grazed two other times. He is in stable condition.

Then, Saturday evening, around 10 p.m., a man in his late 30s was shot in the foot at 5200 Goodfellow. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived.

About 10 minutes later, at 10:11 p.m., a man was shot one time and grazed two other times at the intersection of St. Louis and Clara Avenues. He is in stable condition.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a male and female were located with gunshot wounds near 1-64 and Grand. They were conscious and breathing when police arrived and are in stable condition.