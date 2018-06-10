× Man fatally shot in north St. Louis County apartment complex

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – At around 4 a.m. Saturday, officers from the St. Louis County Police Department North County Precinct responded to the 2100 block of Empire Court for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man that had been fatally shot inside an apartment complex.

The homicide is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Detectives say they believe a disturbance occurred at the apartment complex that resulted in the shooting inside the apartment. Detectives believe they have everyone involved in this incident in custody.

The name of the male victim has not yet been released.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.