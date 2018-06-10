Grandfather gunned down on his porch in Berkeley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY, MO - A Berkeley family praying for answers after a grandfather is gunned down on his own front porch late Saturday night.

“I hope they find his killer because he took my husband," says Keatherine Johnson.

She says she was inside the house with her daughter and three grandkids in the 8400 block of Jacklin Avenue in Berkeley Saturday night when she heard several gunshots.

“My daughter jumped up and said somebody shooting my daddy, somebody shooting my daddy, and glass is going everywhere and the bullets were flying everywhere,” she explains.

Bullets spattered the front of the home and the porch where 49-year-old Harold Johnson was sitting outside.

“When I looked out the door he was on the ground. They shot him up out of the chair that he used to sit in on the porch. Don’t bother nobody, he can’t do anything because he’s disabled,” she says.

Keatherine says she has some EMT training and brought him back to life briefly while they waited on help to arrive.

“I called 911 I couldn’t get through. I kept trying to call, couldn’t get through. When I finally got through they took so long for them to get here they said they thought I said another street instead of the street that I actually live on,” says Johnson.

Harold Johnson died from his injuries. Now his friends and family gather in his memory.

“See he was a father figure for a lot of people. He took care of a lot of people even when he was going through things, he took care of a lot of people,” says Rickie McGee.

Fox 2 reached out to the Berkeley Police Department who are not releasing any information on this crime at this time.