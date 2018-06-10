Deal reached between Alderman and City Treasurer over parking meter fines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - This week Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd reached a deal with the City Treasurer he’s battled even to the point of suing her Office.

The You Paid For It Team talked to Boyd about his new deal with Treasurer Tishaura Jones. It calls for her to part with over $10-million-dollars to help shore up the city reserves.

There’s also money to save the jobs of Neighborhood Stabilization Officers and money to buy trucks.

Even with the deal Aldermen Boyd says he won’t drop the lawsuit against the Treasurer’s Office.

He says the money held in the Treasurer’s reserve fund should all be controlled by the Board of Aldermen for use funding city services.

The money comes from parking meter fines and fees that you pay the office.