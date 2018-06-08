Woman attacked in Brentwood garage; suspects in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, Mo. - Three suspects are behind bars Friday after an early morning assault in a Brentwood parking garage.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a woman was punched or pistol-whipped around 8 a.m. Friday in a parking garage off of Hanley and Strassner Road.

Police said the three suspects rifled through the victims' purse and then took off on foot. Police chased the suspects to an area behind a nearby Home Depot. They said that is where someone pointed them in the direction of the suspects and they found them trying to hide in a grassy field.

The police chief told the Post-Dispatch that they are pulling surveillance video from the metro and parking garage to try and figure out how the suspects got to the area.