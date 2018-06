× Large warehouse fire in Washington Park, Illinois

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Several Metro East fire departments scrambled to respond to a large-scale fire at a commercial building in Washington Park, Illinois.

The fire occurred on Industrial Drive.

Herb Simmons, head of the St. Clair Emergency Management Agency, said the agency had an emergency rehab trailer available at the site for firefighters feeling the effects of the heat.

The building is a total loss, Simmons said.