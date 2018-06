Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRESTWOOD, Mo- Crestwood Mayor Gregg Roby announced he is resigning after four years, effective Friday, June 8.

According to the City of Crestwood, he wants to concentrate on his health and family.

Tony Kennedy, the president of the Crestwood Board of Aldermen will take over as acting mayor until a special election is held. It is tentatively scheduled for November 6.