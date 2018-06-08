Attorney for Jason Stockley offers reasons for lawsuit against prosecutor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – More than six years after the incident, there are fiery new allegations in the case of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.

He was found not guilty for the murder of Anthony Lamar Smith during a trial last year.

At present, Stockley is suing former St. Louis City prosecutor Jennifer Joyce and St. Louis police investigator Lt. Kirk Deeken in federal court, accusing them of malicious prosecution, perjury, and, in Joyce's case, defamation.

Stockley's attorney, former prosecutor Daniel Finney, Jr., held a news conference Friday to spell out why.

The entire case presented to grand jurors was based on lies, starting with the chase before Stockley shot and killed Smith, a drug suspect, in December 2011, Finney said.

Grand jurors were told Smith was slowing to a stop when he nearly slammed into a car and hit a curb with such force that he broke an axel.

Finney also decried claims of Stockley administering a “kill shot” after already having shot Smith four times, as well as claims by Joyce that new evidence surfaced, prompting the murder charge years after the incident.

“The kill shot is a flat-out lie. It didn’t happen…another huge lie is ‘new evidence.’ There is no new evidence, zero…I’m also accusing them of inciting a riot,” Finney said.

The not guilty finding by a St. Louis judge set off days of protests across St. Louis, leading to events like a scheduled U2 concert being canceled.

The protests cost the city tens of millions of dollars—if not more than $100 million—in lost revenue, he said.

Stockley was also accused of digging through a bag in his car for a gun to plant on Smith to justify the shooting. Video from the police car supposedly backed that claim up.

Stockely’s claim that he was grabbing a quick clot gauze pad to stop Smith’s bleeding was actually true, Finney said; the video actually showed the gauze pad and not a gun in Stockley’s hand.

There was also zero evidence to back up Deeken’s initial claim to the grand jury that Stockley’s blood was on the gun found in Smith’s car, he said.

Finney called for the appointment of a group of retired judges, trial lawyers, members of Black Lives Matter, and the St. Louis police unions, to review police shootings and present findings the public could trust.

A focus group made up of North St. Louis African-Americans he hired to review evidence did not support the prosecution’s case, he said.

Stockley continues to get death threats and his life has been ruined, Finney said.

“Just last week, somebody put posters up around his house (in Texas) [with] a wanted poster with his picture on it, ‘wanted for murder’ [it said]. That’s happened several times, twice in the last three weeks,” Finney said.

He is seeking apologies and monetary damages for Stockley.

Though current city prosecutor Kim Gardner is not named in the suit, he’s calling for her resignation.

Fox 2/News 11 reached out to Gardner, Joyce, and Deeken for comment. They had yet to respond as of early Friday evening.

Earlier this week, Joyce called the lawsuit frivolous and said she expected it to be resolved in her favor.