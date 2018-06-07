With Monsanto under new ownership, what will Bayer do about the local charity?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Pharmaceutical company Bayer AG now owns St. Louis-based Monsanto. New ownership has some wondering what will change with the company's charitable acts.

For decades, the Monsanto Fund has forked out millions of dollars to organizations in St. Louis and around the globe.

On Thursday, Fox 2/KPLR 11 spoke to people attending The Shakespeare Festival in Forest Park; it's just one event that benefits from the foundation each year.

People attending the free performance said it's a special annual event and they love that there's no fee to attend. According to the event's website, the Monsanto Fund donated more than $50,000 to the event this year alone.

In 2017, The Monsanto Fund donated $20.6 million in grants to more than 2,000 charities and non-profits across the globe; $6 million was donated to organizations in the St. Louis area.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 reached out to The Monsanto Fund to see if the same type of grants will be awarded in the future.

The president of the fund, Al Mitchell, issued the following statement:

“We have a deep commitment to the communities where we operate within the US and St. Louis specifically. That will not change. Bayer shares our focus on corporate responsibility and social engagement. This will remain a high priority even after the integration. We will continue to support important groups like non-profits and other charitable organizations that we have traditionally partnered with and will continue to participate where we can make a difference in our communities.”

For now, the company's name will remain Monsanto, but it's set to change later down the road.