ST. LOUIS - Walmart is launching its winemaker's selection of private labeled wine in 1,100 stores.

The collection is sourced from California, France, and Italy it will retail for about $11 a bottle. Walmart is looking to win over more affluent shoppers with more up-market fare and services.

U.S. consumers spend an estimated $62 billion on wine annually, according to “Wines and Vines” magazine.