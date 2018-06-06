Stenger, Krewson travel to Capitol to meet with new governor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Steve Stenger sat down with new Governor Mike Parson at the Capitol on Wednesday as the new governor meets with leaders from across the state.

Krewson and Stenger said they were grateful the governor asked them to come to Jefferson City on his third workday on the job.

“It was a meet and greet with a little bit (of) meat to it,” Krewson said.

The three politicians did not get into many specifics in their 40-minute meeting, but the topics they discussed covered crime.

“We talked about how the public safety issues affect all of us, whether in the city or in the county, or the state, and how we are all committed to working together,” Krewson said.

Added Stenger, “We talked about some of the sub-issues related to public safety; we talked about Metro Link safety and safety in our schools.”

They discussed after-school and summer employment for young people and attracting better-paying jobs to Missouri.

“What we’re trying to do is develop a workforce so when we are faced with an opportunity, when we have an opportunity that requires a certified-ready workforce, we’re ready for that and we think the state collaboration would help us greatly in that,” Stenger said.

The two Democrats said it was different than meeting with the former Republican Governor Eric Greitens. Krewson said the current governor has a different personality than his predecessor.

“I think we’re going to have a really good working relationship with Governor Parson,” Krewson said.