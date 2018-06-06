St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center open house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – It took a while, but a massive renovation project at the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center has finally been completed, and residents have been invited to check it out during an open house.

The center is located on Mid-Rivers Mall Drive, just across from St. Charles Community College in Cottleville.

Lots of improvements have been made all over this 15,000 square-foot facility. The renovations took about two and a half years and cost $150,000.

Among them: upgrades to the dog kennels and cat shelters and an improved outdoor play area for dogs.

The open house open to the public is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

There is a special adoption rate of just $20 during the event for cats and dogs over six months old. That fee includes a health examination, initial vaccinations, spaying/neutering and microchipping.

3:00pm - 6:00pm June 6

www.SCCMO.org/PAC

636-949-PETS (7387)