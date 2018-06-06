× Greitens dismissal agreement now unsealed

ST. LOUIS – We now have the full agreement that dismissed a felony computer tampering case against former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

The court released the agreement last week, the day after Eric Greitens said he would resign as Governor. But the top and bottom lines were both blacked out until today.

Line 1, now unsealed says, “Counsel for the defendant, on behalf of the defendant, stipulate that the State has sufficient evidence to constitute a submissible case…”

Then the final line just made public says — “Defendant’s stipulation in paragraph 1 hereof regarding the complaint… shall be sealed and shall not be made public by any party unless defendant commits a new offense or engages in public comment contrary to the stipulation.”

Greitens’ defense team did not respond to a request for comment.

The Circuit Attorney had asked for an opinion from Missouri’s Attorney General before releasing this complete document today. The A.G. said it was an open record.