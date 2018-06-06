Five children killed in Lebanon, Mo. house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Mo. - Five children were killed and a woman hospitalized following a mobile home fire in Lebanon, Missouri on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Ivey Lane just before 9:10 a.m.

They pulled six people from the home, including five children and one adult. The children were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

First responders airlifted the woman to a Springfield, Mo., hospital.

The Lebanon Police Department, Lebanon Fire Department, and Missouri State Fire Marshals are investigating the fire.

Lebanon is located approximately 160 miles southwest of St. Louis.