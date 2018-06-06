Community reacts to 5 children killed in mobile home fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, MO - The Lebanon Fire Department, Lebanon Police Department, and the Missouri State Fire Marshall are all investigating a deadly, mobile home fire that took the lives of 5 children and sent a female adult to a hospital Wednesday morning. Authorities have not released the identities of the children as of Wednesday evening. One official said the children ranged in age from 6 months to 5-years-old.

“The maintenance man tried to go in there but said the smoke was bad. It was real hot,” said one neighbor. “My son said he seen one of the little ones carried out in blue blanket.”

The fire was in a Lebanon mobile home park. Authorities said the woman was in a bedroom and the children were all cousins. Investigators said until an investigation is completed they could not release any information about a possible cause for the fire.

“It’s such a tragedy,” said Lebanon resident Margaret Mustard.

She placed some flowers outside a fence and crime tape surrounding the burned out mobile home.

“I have children and grandchildren,” said Mustard. “I just have to show my respect for them.”