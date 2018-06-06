Chesterfield gun store ‘smash and grab’ robbery caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Two suspects broke into a West County gun shop early Wednesday morning causing damage and stealing 20 guns in just over a minute.

Around 3:15 a.m., surveillance video shows the suspects pull up to Adventure Shooting Sports in Chesterfield. The suspects use a metal pipe of sorts to bust through the front window and can be seen climbing over a chair to get into the shop.

The surveillance video shows two suspects dressed in dark clothing break into the front display case, then climb back over the chair as they each carry several guns out to their getaway vehicle. The suspects then go back into the shop, smash into a second case and take another load of guns before leaving the scene.

In total, the surveillance video shows the suspects broke into the shop and were gone from the scene in about a minute 20 seconds.

Shop owner Jim Lynch estimates the suspects got away with about 14 handguns and six rifles, although he is still working on cross-checking the inventory. Lynch provided Chesterfield police with the serial numbers of all the firearms he knows are missing.

Lynch has been in business for nine years, and at the location on Chesterfield Rd. for about seven years. He said this is the first time his store has been broken into, but he is not surprised.

“You kind of half expect it," he said, noting he frequently gets calls in the early morning hours for false alarms. "There’s been so many break-ins at gun stores, it’s probably just a matter of time.”

Lynch said this incident will hurt business for a while.

“Some of the guns are hard to replace. Some guns we wait up to a year to get. So it’s going to impact us there.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.