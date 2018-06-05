Police investigating double homicide in Berkeley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY, Mo. - Police are investigating a double shooting in Berkeley.

The Berkeley Police Department was summoned to the 8300 block of Graybirch Drive shortly after 2 pm. Tuesday for a shooting. Upon officers' arrival, the bodies of two male victims were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment but were later declared deceased.

The Berkeley Police Department requested that the St. Louis County Police Department take over the investigation of the fatal shootings.

Police are requesting witnesses or anyone with information related to the homicides to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

If your tip leads to the felony arrest of the subject(s) responsible for this crime you may receive a reward. All tips into CrimeStoppers are completely anonymous. We have no caller id, no voicemail and no way to trace an IP address. All tips must be called or emailed directly into the CrimeStoppers tip hotline only or must be received through our free p3 app to be eligible for the CrimeStoppers reward.