Golf course makes for fun at Sheldon Art Galleries

ST. LOUIS – She`s not just director of the Sheldon Art Galleries, she`s also a pretty mean mini golfer.

“Here we have Alice by Natalie Pinson who is an interior designer,” says Olivia Lahs-Gonzales, Sheldon Art Galleries Director pointing to the fourth hole. “She`s incorporated a lot of her design skills in this using a lot of fabrics and creating this wonderful magical environment.”

Tuesday afternoon we`re playing through the Old Courthouse down the plinko pass into the new Arch museum, in an art gallery.

Olivia Lahs-Gonzales came up with the idea to place a putt-putt course right in the middle of the Sheldon Art Galleries in Grand Center.

“It`s a mix of independent artists,” says Lahs-Gonzales. “Some of them are conceptual artists all the way up to architecture firms like Canon Design and Arcturus to the World Chess Hall of Fame, Switch and the five others are independent artists.”

Golf the Galleries is a fun playable, artist-designed mini golf course where you don`t need a tee time and you don`t need golf cleats. In fact, you don`t even have to know how to play the game of golf to enjoy nine holes and learn about some local artists and organizations who designed the multi-themed course.

“Well I think we wanted to show that art has so many different levels to it and art can be fun,” says Lahs-Gonzales. “These artists are all people who work on a daily basis whether in design, architecture or visual arts.”

And they`ve placed them into a challenging nine holes.

Golf at the Galleries with some cool air conditioning cranking is open six days a week in until August 12.