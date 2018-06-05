Fox 2 Exclusive: Six months after he was critically shot, wounded Arnold Police Officer marks another milestone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Arnold Police officer who was shot exactly six months ago is marking yet another milestone.

Officer Ryan O’Connor’s family shared a video with Fox 2 of the first responder walking. He is seen using a cane. And for the first time, he is walking with only a spotter.

This latest feat marks a huge victory for the officer who was critically shot six months ago to the day.

On December 5, 2017, a burglary suspect shot O’Connor, 44, in the back of the head.

Since then, O’Connor has made tremendous progress. The man who doctors initially thought might not survive is now breathing on his own, speaking some sentences, and moving.

O’Connor is back in St. Louis with his family receiving therapy five days a week.