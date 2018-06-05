× Eliot Unitarian Chapel votes to become a sanctuary church

KIRKWOOD, MO- The Eliot Unitarian Chapel has voted to become a sanctuary church. The vote happened this past Sunday in Kirkwood.

The church has been a fixture in the Kirkwood community since 1959.

As a sanctuary church, Eliot Unitarian will become the St. Louis region’s second congregation along with the Christ Church UCC in Maplewood to be a sanctuary church.

“Our congregation stands with undocumented people in protesting the immoral laws and practices that tear families apart. Eliot Chapel is prepared to shelter an undocumented person or family vulnerable to deportation if we are approached to do so. We encourage other faith communities to join us,” said the Rev. Barbara Gadon, Eliot Chapel’s lead minister.

In recognition of joining the sanctuary movement, the church has begun work to provide living space.