Drug dealing mother gets 15 years in prison

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - Jodi Cordry cried to a St. Charles County judge Tuesday before being sentenced for selling methadone in a fatal overdose.

Cordry said she meant to help Christopher Hegger when she sold him methadone.

Hegger died from a methadone overdose the night before Easter 2014. His mother, Rochelle Wilson, held his picture as Judge Richard Scheibe sentenced Cordry to 15 years in prison for selling the fatal dose.

“There aren't any winners here. No one's winning, but there's a value here and I needed the validation that my son's life was worth something,” Wilson said outside the courtroom.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 interviewed Wilson in July 2015, when she talked about her son testing clean for years after a mistake in high school.

“(My son and I) had several conversations about ‘How are you staying clean? What are you doing? What are you going to do?’ Things like that and he said to me once, 'If you hear me name these five names then you know I'm in trouble,’” she said.

One of those names was Jodi Cordry.

Prosecutors asked for 12 years prison time, noting her two prior felonies. Cordry's attorney asked for probation for the married mother of two.

Wilson explained how the drug sellers aren’t typically what you expect.

“It's our own neighbors," she said. "It's right here in our backyard.”

Former DEA agent Juan Wilson came for the sentencing. He hugged Hegger's family after court. Wilson arrested Cordry three years ago.

“I never envisioned this. It's kind of emotional for me because you're talking about a family," Wilson said. "You're talking about somebody who is no longer there with them and then you're also talking about somebody who's no longer with their family who's going to prison now. So it's bittersweet and emotional at the same time.”

Neither the defendant’s family nor her attorney had any comment as she was taken into custody.